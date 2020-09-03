Sue was one of the sweetest and smartest ladies I have ever known. We definitely didnt have enough friend time, but she was a joy to me when we did spend time together. Her time on Earth was used fully. Her love for her family was immense and I pray that her hugs can still be felt when you all close your eyes. She was and will forever be an awesome role model for us all. Her fire and passion for what she believed in and loved was inspiring. I love how very true this saying is during this sad time -- When loved ones become memories, Memories become Treasures.

Mary Ann Summers

Friend