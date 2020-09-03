1/1
Sue E. Monsell
Sue E. Monsell, 76, of Jackson Township, passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2020. She was born in Akron on June 1, 1944 to the late Croner and Maxine (Bessemer) Bailey. She was a 1962 graduate of Buchtel High School. Following high school, Sue graduated from the University of Akron which is also where she met the love of her life, Fredrick "Rick" Monsell. They were married on April 26, 1966 and shared 54 loving years together. Sue continued her education at Central Michigan where she received her Master's Degree in Hospital Management. Her education led her to a career at Akron Children's Hospital where she retired after 37 years of service. In addition to her medical background from her education and experience, Sue became one of the founders of the Akron Diabetes Association which she was very dedicated to. When Sue wasn't working, she loved spending time outdoors. She was an avid golfer and also loved tending to her beautiful flowers. Her greatest passion in life was spending time with her family. The best thing Sue could give to them was her time. She thoroughly enjoyed being a wife, mother, and Nana. Sue was also a fur mom to her beloved dogs, Divot and Putter. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. Sue is survived by her husband, Rick Monsell; daughter, Lynn (Todd) Kotler; grandchildren, Lauren LeBlanc and Lucas Kotler; special nieces, Jamie (Kyle) Hillegass and Kristen (Drew) Monsell and her sister, Joan (Ken) Symonds. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A service will follow at 7 p.m. and will be LiveStreamed for those that cannot attend. Please go to Sue's obituary at www.paquelet to view. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222



September 2, 2020
Sue was one of the sweetest and smartest ladies I have ever known. We definitely didnt have enough friend time, but she was a joy to me when we did spend time together. Her time on Earth was used fully. Her love for her family was immense and I pray that her hugs can still be felt when you all close your eyes. She was and will forever be an awesome role model for us all. Her fire and passion for what she believed in and loved was inspiring. I love how very true this saying is during this sad time -- When loved ones become memories, Memories become Treasures.
Mary Ann Summers
Friend
September 2, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time as you honor and say a final goodbye to Sue. May her memory be eternal...
Connie Rizos Guist
Friend
