Sue Richards

Sue Richards Obituary
Sue Richards, age 73, passed away on November 3, 2019. She was a retired teacher and a lifelong learner. Preceded in death by her stepson, Charles Richards, Sue is survived by her husband, Buck Richards; daughters, Sara (Jason) Oliver and Cyndy Richards; stepson, Michael (Linda) Richards; granddaughters, Heather Richards and Brandi Richards and five great grandchildren. Memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 3819 Johnson Rd., Norton, Ohio 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 6, 2019
