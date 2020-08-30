Susan D. Stefan, 74, went home to be with the Lord on August 19, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1946 to the late Joseph and Margaret Belica in Akron. She worked at Chapel Hill Nursing Home for over 30 years and loved her co workers and the residents as family. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, dancing, laughing and being around family and friends. She is survived by her brother, Jim Belica of Akron; niece, Jennifer Caplinger; niece, Jeri Lynn (Kelly) Banks of Ravenna; great-niece, Kelli Nicole and great-nephew, Logan; her 4 sons, Joe (Rachael) Stefan of Norton, Mark Stefan of Fort Meyers, Florida, Butch (Christie) Stefan of Canal Fulton and Shaun (Jamie) Stefan of Barberton; her 9 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Joe and Ken Belica; her sister, Joanne; her nephew, Keith Caplinger and great nephew, Luke Caplinger. A special thank you to Fr. Kevin McCaffrey and Pastor Sandra Hutchinson for praying over Aunt Sue. A memorial visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street). A graveside service will follow that same day at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







