TOGETHER AGAIN Sue Foss passed away August 10, 2020. Sue was born in Columbus, Ohio July 28, 1926, and had been a resident of Akron since 1950. She was married to her husband, Bill, on October 7, 1950. She was a member of St. Vincent Church since 1960, and a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Aux since 1965. Sue worked for and was a member of the Italian American Society of Summit County, and worked for a number of years cooking at St. Vincent Grade School. Most important to her was family and friends. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, who was her strength and her love; her daughter, Rosemary Friend; mother, Carmela D'Ambrosio Agriesti; father, Michael Agriesti; and brother, Joseph L. Agriesti; sister-in-law, Kay Agriesti. She was survived by sons, Michael P. Cooper, Patrick T. (Peggy) Cooper, Timothy R. (Kathy) Cooper, and James W. (Debi) Foss; daughter, Bobbie Ann Wright; son-in-law, Van Friend; godchild, Jenny Agriesti Kovac; grandchildren, Michael A. Cooper, Melissa (James) Flegal, Jeremy Cooper, Jayson (Shawna) Foss, Brian (Angel) Wright, Kristi (Brian) Wright James, William (Cassandra) Wright, Susan P. Wright, Matthew J. (Alex) Foss, Joshua J. Foss, Jonathan J. Foss, Dinea (Joseph) Friend Cortel, Nathaniel (Becky) Friend, Rachelle Friend; 24 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary (Joseph) Agriesti; sister, Christina (Ralph) DeMatteo; brothers, John Agriesti and Jerry (Marsha) Agriesti; many nieces and nephews; and Barbara Rieth and Cindi Sibbio who had been like daughters to her for many years. Thank you to Dr. John Disabato and his staff for their care. Calling hours will be held Sunday 2 to 5 p.m. at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St. Akron 44303. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial Donations to St. Vincent de Paul Aux of St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.