1/1
Sue V. (Agriesti) Foss
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOGETHER AGAIN Sue Foss passed away August 10, 2020. Sue was born in Columbus, Ohio July 28, 1926, and had been a resident of Akron since 1950. She was married to her husband, Bill, on October 7, 1950. She was a member of St. Vincent Church since 1960, and a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Aux since 1965. Sue worked for and was a member of the Italian American Society of Summit County, and worked for a number of years cooking at St. Vincent Grade School. Most important to her was family and friends. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, who was her strength and her love; her daughter, Rosemary Friend; mother, Carmela D'Ambrosio Agriesti; father, Michael Agriesti; and brother, Joseph L. Agriesti; sister-in-law, Kay Agriesti. She was survived by sons, Michael P. Cooper, Patrick T. (Peggy) Cooper, Timothy R. (Kathy) Cooper, and James W. (Debi) Foss; daughter, Bobbie Ann Wright; son-in-law, Van Friend; godchild, Jenny Agriesti Kovac; grandchildren, Michael A. Cooper, Melissa (James) Flegal, Jeremy Cooper, Jayson (Shawna) Foss, Brian (Angel) Wright, Kristi (Brian) Wright James, William (Cassandra) Wright, Susan P. Wright, Matthew J. (Alex) Foss, Joshua J. Foss, Jonathan J. Foss, Dinea (Joseph) Friend Cortel, Nathaniel (Becky) Friend, Rachelle Friend; 24 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary (Joseph) Agriesti; sister, Christina (Ralph) DeMatteo; brothers, John Agriesti and Jerry (Marsha) Agriesti; many nieces and nephews; and Barbara Rieth and Cindi Sibbio who had been like daughters to her for many years. Thank you to Dr. John Disabato and his staff for their care. Calling hours will be held Sunday 2 to 5 p.m. at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St. Akron 44303. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial Donations to St. Vincent de Paul Aux of St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved