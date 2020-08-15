1/1
Suellen Cabe
) Cabe August 3, 1945 August 11, 2020 Dr. Suellen Cabe departed this world on August 11, 2020. Suellen was born in Dennison, Ohio and spent her early years in Akron, Ohio. She was educated in the Akron Public School system, graduated from Central High School, and received her bachelor's degree from the University of Akron. She met her husband, Dr. Patrick Cabe, while in college and thus began their great adventure of life together for 54 years until his death in August 2019. Their lives were inextricably linked as they pursued similar goals of learning and travel. Suellen obtained her master's degree and her doctorate in geology from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She was a Professor of Geology and Geography for many years and was an expert in Coastal Plain Stratigraphy. After retirement from the University of North Carolina, Pembroke, Suellen and Pat moved to Fearrington Village, a community near Chapel Hill, NC that they thoroughly enjoyed. They enjoyed traveling and visited more than two dozen countries on seven continents. These trips usually involved extensive hiking and kayaking excursions. Suellen was very active in the Fearrington Village community. She sang alto and served as an officer for the Fearrington Village Singers. She also served as co-treasurer of the Friends of the Chatham Community Library during the fund-raising drive to build a new library in Pittsboro, NC. Should you wish to honor Suellen's memory, get out your binoculars and identify the birds in your yard. Explore the richness of the natural world and be amazed at its complexity, then categorize and document the wonders laid out before you. Pick up that rock. Donations in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood of Chapel Hill, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
August 14, 2020
I know she was a very intelligent woman, and she was also a fun loving friend who was so caring of others she cared for. I loved being her friend on her early years of college. Suzanne Bughman
Suzanne Rodehaver Bughman
