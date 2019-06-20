Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sui-Lun Chin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sui-Lun Chin


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sui-Lun Chin Obituary
Sui-Lun Chin

FAIRLAWN -- Sui-Lun Chin, 97, passed away June 18, 2019. She was born in Canton, China and resided in Fairlawn.

Preceded in death by her husband, Fong Chin; daughter, Shirley Ann Chin; sons-in-law, Paul Lam and Steven Carlson and grandson, Jason Lam; she is survived by her son, Henry (Ellen) Chin; daughters, Marie Lam, Jeannette Carlson, Sylvia (Raymond) Lee and Marlene (David) Fuhrman; grandchildren, Michael and Alison Chin, Danny (Renae) Lam, Andrew Lam, Steve and Kelly Carlson, Jeffrey and Jeremy Lee, Christina (Andrew) Utrup and great-grandchildren, Carson and Brady Lam.

Friends may call one hour prior to an 11 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Interment will be at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Village of St. Edwards, 3131 Smith Rd., Akron, OH 44333. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now