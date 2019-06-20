|
|
Sui-Lun Chin
FAIRLAWN -- Sui-Lun Chin, 97, passed away June 18, 2019. She was born in Canton, China and resided in Fairlawn.
Preceded in death by her husband, Fong Chin; daughter, Shirley Ann Chin; sons-in-law, Paul Lam and Steven Carlson and grandson, Jason Lam; she is survived by her son, Henry (Ellen) Chin; daughters, Marie Lam, Jeannette Carlson, Sylvia (Raymond) Lee and Marlene (David) Fuhrman; grandchildren, Michael and Alison Chin, Danny (Renae) Lam, Andrew Lam, Steve and Kelly Carlson, Jeffrey and Jeremy Lee, Christina (Andrew) Utrup and great-grandchildren, Carson and Brady Lam.
Friends may call one hour prior to an 11 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Interment will be at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Village of St. Edwards, 3131 Smith Rd., Akron, OH 44333. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 20, 2019