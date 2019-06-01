|
|
Sultan
Muhammad
Sultan Muhammad: sunrise, November 26, 1939, and sunset, May 30, 2019.
Sultan was preceded in death by his parents,
Edward and Dora Smith; brothers, Edward Smith Jr., Joseph Smith; and sisters, Odessa Lee and Beatrice Carroll. He will be missed, but never forgotten. Sultan is survived by his wife, Mary Muhammad; son, Antonamasia Smith; sisters, Gloria Lee, Rasheedah Hasan, Lucy Golden, Ernestine Leonard, and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral is Monday, June 3rd, 9 a.m. Visitation and 9:30 a.m. Service at THE CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 23000 Rockside Rd., Bedford Hts., OH 44146.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 1, 2019