Susan A. (Dunbar) Stripe, 62, passed Thursday, June 6, 2019 due to complications of liver failure. She was born March 16, 1957 to Edwin and Eileen Dunbar. Susan lived most of her 62 years in the Portage Lakes area enjoying retirement and the many walks on the beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel for the past five snowbird years, as well as the main stay summer fun and social interaction from family and friends centered around the pool that Sean built.



The sudden shock of her departure from the hearts and arms of us here on earth can only be calmed by the fact that she was receptive to once again be in the arms of those who she had once loved, and to share eternity with her beloved God. Susan was devoted to her Catholic Religion and shared her loving care and generosity in more ways than imaginable. Susan will always be loved and remembered by all of us left standing. God bless!



Susan was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and received an Associate degree with Distinction in Nursing from Stark Technical College in 1995. Susan was a caring LPN/RN nurse at the Edwin Shaw Hospital for 30 plus years.



Susan was preceded in death by her parents; son, Sean; sisters, Peggy (Walsh), Barbie (Lewis); and brother-in-law, Glenn. She is survived by her husband, Craig; daughters, Christina and Angela; brother, David (Sue); sisters, Terry (Dwain), Annie (Mark), and Nancy; beagle dog, Brandy; and several nephews. nieces and cousins.



A heartfelt thank you is offered to all of you who have shared in the happy memories of Susan's life.



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319 on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family requests no flowers with memorials going to St. Francis de Sales Parish, in memory of Susan. Condolences and memories may be shared with Susan's family at the funeral home website.



