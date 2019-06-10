Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
4019 Manchester Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Susan A. Stripe

Susan A. Stripe Obituary
Susan A. Stripe

Susan A. (Dunbar) Stripe, 62, passed Thursday, June 6, 2019 due to complications of liver failure.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319 on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family requests no flowers with memorials going to St. Francis de Sales Parish, in memory of Susan. Condolences and memories may be shared with Susan's family at the funeral home website.

Bacher-Portage Lakes

330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 10, 2019
