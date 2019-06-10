|
Susan A. Stripe
Susan A. (Dunbar) Stripe, 62, passed Thursday, June 6, 2019 due to complications of liver failure.
Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319 on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family requests no flowers with memorials going to St. Francis de Sales Parish, in memory of Susan. Condolences and memories may be shared with Susan's family at the funeral home website.
Bacher-Portage Lakes
330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 10, 2019