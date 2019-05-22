|
|
Susan Anne Janke
Susan Anne Janke, age 70, passed away very suddenly May 16, 2019.
Beloved wife, mother and grandmother; cherished friend to so many. Susan had a very successful career in sales and a deep love for her family and the many animals she mothered through the years.
Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Caine; brother, Robert Caine; and aunt, Mary Webb; Susan is survived by her husband, Paul; daughter, Kimberly Kilmartin (nee Pentz); son, Christopher (Kelli) Pentz; stepson, Greg (Mandy) Janke; brother, Kevin (Judy) Caine; and seven grandchildren, Kelsey (Michael) Antoon, Kaitlyn (Michael) Bouffanie, Elle and Luke Pentz, and Riley, Hailey and William Janke.
Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to G.R.I.N. (Golden Retrievers In Need Rescue Service, Inc.), P.O. Box 24365, Cleveland, OH 44124 or online at https://grinrescue.org/support/donate-to-grin. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 22, 2019