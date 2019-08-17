|
|
Susan Carol Crawford Susan Carol Crawford transitioned from this earth to heaven August 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Susan was born and raised in Passaic, NJ, a daughter of the late Milton and Annette Rinzler, until she decided to make Ohio her forever home. Susan was without a doubt the pillar of her family. She wasn't just the love of their lives, she was the life of the party. She never missed a chance to attend a family gathering or party with her great grandchildren. Susan had a personality like no other. Her infectious smile and witty sense of humor captivated the heart of everyone she encountered. In her passing Susan leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband of almost 50 years Joseph Crawford, MD, brother Bobby (Cathy) Rinzler, son David (Danielle) Crawford, daughter Dawn (Michael) Feaster, granddaughters Candace (Anthony Sr) Cook and Samantha Crawford, grandsons Brandon Daniels, Gregory Daniels and Alexander Crawford, great-grandchildren Anthony Jr, Demarion, Ahney Cook and Gregory Jr and Brandy Daniels, as well as her special cousin Carol Blank and close family friends Camile (Jessica) Ghorayeb. The family would like to extend a heart felt thank you to Cleveland Clinic Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care. Special gratitude to Cleveland Clinic staff members including Dr. Donald Kirby, Dr. Greta Dishong, Dr. Kristin Highland, and RN Erin Porinsky. While Susan is not here physically her love, laughs and memories will be held in our hearts forever. Friends and family will be received Monday, August 19, 2019, from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM with a Celebration of Susan's life to follow at 12:00 PM at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Susan's name to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 17, 2019