Susan D. Lengal
) Susan D. Lengal (Evans), 69, of Powell, Ohio, passed away on November 17, 2020 after a yearlong battle with cancer during which time Susan showed enormous strength and courage. Born in North Royalton, Ohio on May 20, 1951 to William and Rosalie Evans, Susan lived a life dedicated to family. She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. Susan graduated from North Royalton High School and pursued an impactful and meaningful career as the Executive Director of the Akron Bar Association and later the Executive Director of the Ohio Fire Chiefs' Association. She will also be remembered for her love of music, as she was a longtime member of the Sweet Adelines International chorus. Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Rosalie Evans (Debranska). She is survived by her father, William Evans; sister, Carole Evans; son, Frank (Amanda) Lengal; daughter, Andra (Brandon) Wilkins; and grandchildren, Isabella, Vaughn, Anson, and Bodie. A visitation will be held Sunday, November 22nd from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Rutherford Funeral Homes & Crematories, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065. The family requests all visitors to abide by strict COVID-19 safety protocols. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
