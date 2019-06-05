Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Susan "Susie" D. Miller (Duke)

Susan D. Miller, "Susie", age 68, of Akron, Ohio, died at her home on June 3, 2019.

She was born on February 1, 1951 in Akron, the daughter of the late William Charles and Jo-Ann (nee Brown) Duke.

Susie was a huge Steelers fan. She volunteered at several animal rescues in the area. Susie was well known for making Christmas cookies and jam and gave them away to all of her friends.

Survivors include her only daughter, Kathleen Kyle of Pittsburgh, Pa.; her siblings, Linda (Phil) Sudia of Naples, Fla., and William Duke of Akron, Ohio. Susan also loved her dog, Annie, she was her best friend next to her daughter.

Other than her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her first husband, Fred R. Kyle, and her second husband, Edward Miller.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron.

Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 5 to June 8, 2019
