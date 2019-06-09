Susan "Sue" E. Drumm



(nee Finlaw)



Susan "Sue" E. Drumm (nee Finlaw), 72, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2019 while vacationing at her favorite place in Myrtle Beach.



She grew up in Springfield Township, and graduated from Springfield High in 1964. She worked at Nick Anthe's Restaurant in Akron for 33 years. Sue enjoyed laying by her pool and in her hammock, sitting on her front porch, canning tomatoes, making strawberry jelly, and horseback riding. She was a loving and caring woman who loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren dearly.



Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Roy W. Drumm; daughter, Tammy Mulhollen; and her parents, Lawrence and Evelyn.



Left to cherish Sue's memory are her son, John Drumm; special grandson, Jeff (Jill) Drumm, who she helped raise; grandson, Robert



(Brianna) Mulhollen; granddaughter, Jessica (Charles) Murphy; four great-grandchildren; two brothers and a sister; step-father, Charles Reger; nieces, nephews, and many cousins.



Friends and family are welcome to visit on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Newcomer, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11 a.m., with an hour of visitation prior at the funeral home. Pastor Jeremy Candelaria will officiate. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.