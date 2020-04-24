Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan E. Johnston


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan E. Johnston Obituary
Susan E. Johnston (Slinger), 69, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed away on April 19, 2020 at her home following a four month battle with cancer. She was born on November 7, 1950 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold and Theresa (Clarke) Slinger. On April 10, 1999 she married Russell J. Johnston; together they shared 21 years of marriage. She attended college at The University of Akron, she retired from Verizon after 28 years. Her hobbies and interests included shopping and decorating. Her primary source of enjoyment was her family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Slinger. She is survived by her loving husband, Russ Johnston; her siblings, Leanna Elliott, John, Jim, Phillip, Deborah, and Doreen; two stepchildren, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild, 10 nieces and nephews, 19 great nieces and nephews, and so many loving friends, too numerous to mention. Special thanks to Attentive Health Care, Kindred Hospice, and the Cleveland Clinic. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kindred Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -