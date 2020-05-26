Susan E. Johnston
1950-2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan E. Johnston (Slinger), 69, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed away on April 19, 2020 at her home following a four month battle with cancer. She was born on November 7, 1950 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold and Theresa (Clarke) Slinger. On April 10, 1999 she married Russell J. Johnston; together they shared 21 years of marriage. She attended college at The University of Akron, she retired from Verizon after 28 years. Her hobbies and interests included shopping and decorating. Her primary source of enjoyment was her family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Slinger. She is survived by her loving husband, Russ Johnston; her siblings, Leanna Elliott, John, Jim, Phillip, Deborah, and Doreen; two stepchildren, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild, 10 nieces and nephews, 19 great nieces and nephews, and so many loving friends, too numerous to mention. Special thanks to Attentive Health Care, Kindred Hospice, and the Cleveland Clinic. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kindred Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved