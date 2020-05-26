Susan E. Johnston (Slinger), 69, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed away on April 19, 2020 at her home following a four month battle with cancer. She was born on November 7, 1950 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold and Theresa (Clarke) Slinger. On April 10, 1999 she married Russell J. Johnston; together they shared 21 years of marriage. She attended college at The University of Akron, she retired from Verizon after 28 years. Her hobbies and interests included shopping and decorating. Her primary source of enjoyment was her family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Slinger. She is survived by her loving husband, Russ Johnston; her siblings, Leanna Elliott, John, Jim, Phillip, Deborah, and Doreen; two stepchildren, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild, 10 nieces and nephews, 19 great nieces and nephews, and so many loving friends, too numerous to mention. Special thanks to Attentive Health Care, Kindred Hospice, and the Cleveland Clinic. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kindred Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.

