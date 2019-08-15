|
Susan F. Keen-McBurney Susan F. Keen-McBurney has ended her 8 year battle with ovarian cancer on 8/12/2019. She is deeply missed by her children, Joelle (Mark) Davis, Don (Kerry) Keen and Tiffany (Aaron) Spicer; grandchildren, James, Dustin (Candy), Kyle (Rachel), Richard, Simon, Oliver, Caroline, Brooke (Anthony), and Alex; as well as 12 great grandchildren, countless family members and dear friends. The family asks that in place of flowers or memorials, donations be made to an Ovarian Cancer Research Center in her memory.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 15, 2019