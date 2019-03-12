Susan Faye Copen



Susan Faye Copen, 63, of Akron, passed away on March 1, 2019. She fought a brave battle against her cancer until the very end and now she is at peace. Susan was born on March 25, 1955 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Edward Jackson and Mary Timmons.



She will always be remembered as a ball of fire. She was a wonderful mother, setting an example of strength and hard work for her children.



In addition to her parents; Susan was preceded in death by her sons, Billy Sunday Lunsford Jr. and Billy Jack Lunsford; and her sister, Marilyn Taylor. She will be deeply missed by her children, Katherine Berish, Lisa (Perry) Harris, and Brian Lunsford; siblings, Jackie (Ed) Tanner, Carolyn Stewart, Kathy Ewing, Terry Timmons, and Sam (Linda) Timmons; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ryan Gilin officiating.