Susan Gail Harrison

Susan Gail Harrison Obituary
Susan Gail

Harrison

(Dyrlund)

Susan Gail Harrison, 61, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Akron City Hospital. She was born in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Bertel and Ruby Harper Dyrlund, who have preceded her in death. Susan will be deeply missed by her husband of 32 years, Thomas Harrison of Cuyahoga Falls; daughter Tamara (Charles) Wayne; grandchildren, Christian Wayne and Amanda (Carl) Grose; and sister, Claudia (Paul) Rakic.

A viewing will be held Friday, April 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
