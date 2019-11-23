Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Susan K. Birch


1950 - 2019
Susan K. Birch Obituary
Susan K Birch WADSWORTH -- Beloved Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma, Susan K Birch, passed away on November 11, 2019. She was born August 1, 1950 in Lodi, Ohio to Neal and Betty Bowers. She lived in Burbank for nine years, then resided in Medina County all her life. Susan retired from teaching Spanish in 2004 after 32 years at Wadsworth High School. She was proceeded in death by her husband Jim. She leaves behind daughters Jennifer and Jessica, son-in-law Chuck, grandchildren Mikayla, Jarelle, Devon and Kenzie, great granddaughter Lyla, sister Michele and nephew Sean. The family will hold a private service. Susan asked that remembrances be made to: Wadsworth City Schools c/o Susan Birch Scholarship 524 Broad Street Wadsworth, OH 44281 This scholarship will be awarded to a foreign language student in the spring Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 23, 2019
