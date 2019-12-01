|
WADSWORTH -- Susan K. Trease, 58, of Wadsworth, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was born on May 9, 1961 in Barberton. She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Anderson. Susan is survived by her husband, Michael; daughters, Shelley (Bryan) Willig, Jackie Koshar; son, Cory (Jessica) Trease; grandchildren: Andrea, Aubrey, Antonio and Delaney. She is also survived by her mother, Barb Anderson; and sisters, Toni Grounds, Becky (Michael) Woehler and Debbie (David) Krell. Private services will be held for the family. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019