Susan
Kennedy-Meese
Susan Kennedy-Meese, age 71, went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2019.
Born in Conneaut, Ohio, she grew up in Mogadore, graduated from Mogadore High School, and was most recently a resident of Cuyahoga Falls. Susan enjoyed computers and reading.
She was preceded in death by her father,
Clarence Kennedy; brother, Jerry Kennedy; and sister, Bonni O'Brien, and is survived by her husband of 40 years, Dick Meese; son, Todd Pohner; daughter, Staci (Sam) Husk; step-daughter, Andrea (Mike) McFerren; grandsons, Anthony Whitacre and Cade McCartney; mother, Dorothy Kennedy; sister-in-law, Mary Liz Kennedy; and brother-in-law, Ron O'Brien.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019