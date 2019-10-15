Home

Sister Susan Klein Obituary
Sister Susan Klein, H.M., 73, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Villa Maria Community Center, Villa Maria, PA. Born in Cleveland, she graduated in 1964 from Magnificat High School, Rocky River and entered the Sisters of the Humility of Mary in 1965 from St. James Parish, Lakewood. She professed her perpetual vows in 1973. She earned her BSN from St. John College, Cleveland in 1972 and in 1978 she completed her MSN in Gerontological Nursing from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland. Sr. Susan earned her Doctor of Nursing Science from Catholic University of America, Washington, DC in 1991. Sr. Susan dedicated herself to public health nursing and the field of gerontology during her 35 years of active ministry. From 2005-07 she was Director of the Center for Gerontological Nursing and Advocacy at the College of Nursing of the University of Akron. She was the daughter of the late Herbert and Marcella Klein. She is survived by her nephew, Mike Klein and sister-in-law, Petra Lichtenberg and several cousins and her sisters in the Humility of Mary Congregation with whom she shared her life for 54 years. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Herbert Charles Klein. Funeral Friday, October 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Villa Maria Chapel, Villa Maria, PA. Friends may call at Villa Maria Chapel Thursday, October 17, from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m. and Friday, October 18, 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of the Humility of Mary, Development Office, P.O. Box 534, Villa Maria, PA 16155. See www.humilityofmary.org. Arrangements by the McCauley Funeral Home in Youngstown.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2019
