) Susan L. Hill (nee Baker), age 76, passed away peacefully, on November 28, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Susan was born on September 10, 1944 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of the late Dorothy (nee Rians) and Lawrence Baker. A long-time resident of Green, Ohio, Susan graduated from Buchtel High School class of 1962. Other than her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Baker. Survivors include her two loving daughters, Cyndie Hill and Chrissie Hill Wilson; her grandchildren, Lee Wilson and Halee (Dominick) Cutchumber. Susan is also survived by her sisters, Liz Milford and Nancy (Don) Orr; and her special family members, Chris Benadum and Lee Wilson Sr.; and her beloved cats, Spunky and Cinder. Due to current health restrictions all services will be private and all arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. In lieu of flowers, ANY MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS may be sent to the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Northeast Ohio, 5350 Transportation Blvd. #22, Garfield Hts., Ohio 44125. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com