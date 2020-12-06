1/1
Susan L. Hill
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Susan L. Hill (nee Baker), age 76, passed away peacefully, on November 28, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Susan was born on September 10, 1944 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of the late Dorothy (nee Rians) and Lawrence Baker. A long-time resident of Green, Ohio, Susan graduated from Buchtel High School class of 1962. Other than her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Baker. Survivors include her two loving daughters, Cyndie Hill and Chrissie Hill Wilson; her grandchildren, Lee Wilson and Halee (Dominick) Cutchumber. Susan is also survived by her sisters, Liz Milford and Nancy (Don) Orr; and her special family members, Chris Benadum and Lee Wilson Sr.; and her beloved cats, Spunky and Cinder. Due to current health restrictions all services will be private and all arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. In lieu of flowers, ANY MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS may be sent to the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Northeast Ohio, 5350 Transportation Blvd. #22, Garfield Hts., Ohio 44125. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved