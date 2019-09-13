Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Susan L. Sackett Obituary
Susan L. Sackett (nee Husted) Susan L. Sackett (nee Husted) passed away September 11, 2019. Pastor Joe Coffey will conduct services Monday 10 a.m. at Christ Community Chapel, 750 W. Streetsboro Street, Hudson 44236, where friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at any Huntington Bank location to an education fund established for the Sackett children. FULL NOTICE TO APPEAR IN SATURDAY'S EDITION. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
