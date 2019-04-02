Home

Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
360 West Sunset Drive
Rittman, OH 44667
330-925-2911
Susan L. Swaro

Susan L. Swaro Obituary
Susan L. Swaro (Webber)

Susan L. Swaro, 66, of Rittman, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Summa Barberton Hospital following a period of declining health.

She was born September 13, 1952 in Medina to the late John A. and Virginia (Snyder) Webber and lived most of her life in Portage Lakes and Rittman.

Susan graduated from Coventry High School in the class of 1970 and was employed by Dollar General Stores in Rittman for the last 15 years. She was passionate about spending time outdoors, she especially loved gardening, working on the farm and fishing. She was often known as a person that was highly motivated and energetic throughout her life.

Surviving is her partner of 30 years, William Stout of Rittman; son, John Swaro of Colorado; two grandchildren; sisters, Betty Batchik of Akron, Mary (Doug) Peck of Florida and Nancy (Dale) Hamilton of Wadsworth.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, John D. Webber.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.

For online register book, obituary, condolences, visit www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
