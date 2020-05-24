Susan Lough-Brink
Susan Lough-Brink, 63, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. She is survived mother, Dorothy Lough; husband, Phillip and his parents, Mr. And Mrs. George Brink; siblings, John, Linda, Randall, Logan, David and George; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by father, Junior Lough. No services are scheduled at this time, celebration of life will be held at a later time. Donation may be made to the American Cancer Society.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.
