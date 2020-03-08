Home

Susan Lynn Elzholz

Susan Lynn Elzholz Obituary
Susan Lynn Elzholz, 69, passed away after a long illness on March 6, 2020, surrounded by her husband, children, and grandchildren. Susan will always be remembered as a person devoted to her family. She loved them and cherished spending time with them above all. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Hilborn. Susan is survived by her loving husband, Mark Elzholz Sr.; children, James (Melynda) Taylor, Charles (Kimberly) Taylor, Cathern (Patrick) Flanagan, Mark (Ashley) Elzholz Jr., and Anthony (Allison) Elzholz; 24 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren; as well as many other family and friends. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Friends may also call one hour prior to service. Elder Keenan Bishop will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the: The Cleveland Clinic and/or to further their care for others. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
