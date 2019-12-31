|
|
Susan Lynn Gless, age 60, of Kent, died on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Summa Akron City Hospital. Susan was born October 8, 1959 in Ravenna, OH to Paul and Donna (Vaughn) Gless. She is survived by her brothers, David Gless, Paul M. (Susan Kalupa) Gless. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul, and Donna Gless. Cremation will follow at the Bissler & Sons Crematory. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 31, 2019