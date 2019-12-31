Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Gless
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Lynn Gless


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Lynn Gless Obituary
Susan Lynn Gless, age 60, of Kent, died on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Summa Akron City Hospital. Susan was born October 8, 1959 in Ravenna, OH to Paul and Donna (Vaughn) Gless. She is survived by her brothers, David Gless, Paul M. (Susan Kalupa) Gless. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul, and Donna Gless. Cremation will follow at the Bissler & Sons Crematory. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -