Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
1761 2nd St
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Boles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan M. Boles


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan M. Boles Obituary
) Susan M. Boles (nee McGrath) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Christmas Eve, 2019. Susan was born on October 18, 1927 in Akron, Ohio and was a graduate of Akron East High School. She retired from the Cuyahoga Falls Board of Education after more than 25 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Susan McGrath, and brother Patrick. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Edward Boles: sons, Michael Boles (Deborah), Mark Boles and Daughter, Maureen Van Rassen (David); sisters, Jean Vondemkamp and Theresa Vargo; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. She will be laid to rest privately at Northlawn Memorial Gardens and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 1761 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to . To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal... Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now