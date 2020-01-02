|
|
) Susan M. Boles (nee McGrath) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Christmas Eve, 2019. Susan was born on October 18, 1927 in Akron, Ohio and was a graduate of Akron East High School. She retired from the Cuyahoga Falls Board of Education after more than 25 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Susan McGrath, and brother Patrick. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Edward Boles: sons, Michael Boles (Deborah), Mark Boles and Daughter, Maureen Van Rassen (David); sisters, Jean Vondemkamp and Theresa Vargo; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. She will be laid to rest privately at Northlawn Memorial Gardens and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 1761 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to . To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal... Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 2, 2020