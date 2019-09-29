Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
267 Fifth St., N.W.
Barberton, OH
View Map
Susan M. Duncan Obituary
Susan M. Duncan Susan M. Duncan left this earth to meet her parents at the gates of heaven on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. She was born and raised in Barberton and was a loyal "Barbertonian". Sue was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1981 and from Akron School of Practical Nursing in 1984. Sue dedicated her entire life to helping others, whether it was her nursing career, as a foster parent, volunteering her time or always being a devoted friend. With her spirited personality, contagious smile and beautiful soul she left a part of herself with everyone she encountered. Above all, she was a phenomenal mother and grandmother whose love knew no bounds. Her time spent here brought immense joy to those who knew her, and her loss will leave a void that can never be filled. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Virginia Duncan; survived by her daughters, Shelby (Jeff) Cerosky-Brink and Hannah Cerosky; her grandchildren, and absolute light of her life, Joel and Rylee Brink; siblings, Christine Finan, Debbie (Dean) Koncz, Scott Duncan and Frank (Cyndi) Duncan; aunts and uncles, Kay (Nathan) Clayton, Barbara (Walter) Watson and Laurie (Bill) Peters; nieces and nephews, Timothy, Michael, Megan, Kyle, Adam, Kerry, Alex, Autumn and Mariah; five great-nieces and one great nephew; bonus daughter, Valerie Agnes and loyal 4-legged companion , Corky Joy. Sue's family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 2nd from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Her funeral service will be held Thursday, October 3rd at 1 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 267 Fifth St., N.W., Barberton 44203. Inurnment to follow at Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Barberton Area Community Ministries @ www.bacm.org/.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
