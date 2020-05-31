Susan M. Geul-Smith
Susan M. "Susie" Geul-Smith was received in Heaven early in the morning on Friday May 29, 2020. She was born on December 3, 1950 to the late Robert and Fern Smith Parr. Also preceding Susie is her brother, Rusty Parr. She is survived by her husband, Todd Smith; daughter,s Sherri Joyner and Tia Drugan; grandchildren, Chloe and Colby. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Parr and Pat (Pablo) Alejandro: brother, Carey Parr and many nieces and nephews. Due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus, all services will be private, and Susie will be laid to rest at Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Peninsula. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Susie's name to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, 5623 New Milford Rd. Ravenna, OH 44266. To leave a message for Susie's family, and to read the full obituary, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
