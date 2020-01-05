|
Susan M. Jones, 71, passed away on January 1, 2020. She was born April 25, 1948 in Akron to the late Albert and Anna Lane. She loved reading, doing crossword puzzles, cooking and family gatherings. Susan loved her grandchildren, who were the apple of her eye and had a special place in her heart for her grandson, Joshua. Susan was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Franklin; son, Frankie; sister, Elizabeth Panar; and brother-in-law, Charles. She leaves behind her children, Casey (Randy) Roscoe, Landon Lane (Tammy Dotts), and Carolyn Riley; brother, Daniel (Susan) Lane; sisters, Kathy (Conrad) Day and Rosemary Douglas; brother-in-law, John; grandchildren, Joshua Wilcox, Justin (Lindsey) Wilcox, Brandin (Brittney) Wilcox, Brian Roscoe, and Rachael Mays; seven great-grandchildren; best friend, Deborah Austin; many nieces and nephews, who were often asked, "Where did you get your good looks from?", "AUNT SUE!" Friends may call at Community Church of Portage Lakes, 3260 Cormany Rd., Akron, OH on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 3 to 4 p.m, where a Celebration of Life service will be held beginning at 4 p.m., Dr. Michael Rybka officiating. Condolences and memories can be shared with Susan's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020