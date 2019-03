Susan Marie Aasen



Date of birth: April 12 1961



Date of death: March 31 2018



Susan was born in Akron, Ohio to Larry Pritt Sr. and Lois Pritt. She was dedicated to her work, dispatching technicians, and did very well at what she did. She was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan and a registered Dawg Fan, #17463.



Susan is survived by husband, David Gus Aasen; son, Ryan Aasen and his wife Kristina Aasen; grandkids, Emma, Nicholas, Roslynn, and Ryleigh; sisters, Vickie Owens, Debbie Matuska; brother, Larry Pritt Jr.; mother, Lois Baltz and step father, Ray Baltz; father, Larry Pritt Sr. and step mother, Michelle Pritt. She was also survived by other cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives that are too numerous to mention.



Services are planned to be held at Tumwater Ballroom in Oregon City. (3rd floor of the Museum of the Oregon Territory) Gathering will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the eugolgy at 10, a slideshow and a reception will follow at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019. 211 Tumwater Drive, Oregon, City, Oregon 97045. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Portland Providence Medical Center. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary