Susan Murray (Valenti)
Susan Valenti Murray, age 66, of Randolph, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, after a brief illness.
She was born October 25, 1952, in Ravenna, Ohio, to parents, Anthony P. and Rose T. (Coco) Valenti. Susan graduated from Ravenna High School in 1970 and then went on to work at Kent State University until her retirement in 2004.
After retiring, Susan volunteered with the Robinson Memorial Auxiliary and worked at the hospital gift shop as well. She was a generous person who was also creative. Susan enjoyed designing floral arrangements, making Christmas wreaths and other crafts, as well as sewing. She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and liked to travel.
On October 27, 1990, she married Michael Murray, who survives her at the home. Also surviving are her brother, Michael Valenti; her sister, Joanne (Stephen) Pisarchik; her son, Matthew Murray; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents; Susan was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Valenti and her niece, Jordan Valenti.
Her wishes for cremation are being honored. Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com.
(Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019