Susan Patricia Konopitski, age 65, of Kent, died on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Hospice of Medina. Susan was born April 30, 1954 in Mckeesport, PA to Leonard and the late Margaret "May" (Spencer) Konopitski. She is survived by her daughter, Tanya Konopitski; father, Leonard Konopitski; brother, Lenny (Becky) Konopitski; sisters, Linda Konopitski, Joy Konopitski, Kathy Wolfe, Mary Stoneking. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Konopitski, and sister, Carol McGee. Calling hours will be held 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2020