Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Kent, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
1962 - 2019
Susan Paula Stabilla Obituary
Susan Paula Stabilla, age 57, of Kent, died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Hillcrest Hospital. Susan was born August 26, 1962 in Euclid, to Charles and Catherine (Zieminski) Hamilton. She was a member of St. Patrick Church in Kent. Susan loved her family and greatly enjoyed being a Mom. She volunteered for many organizations in assisting the less fortunate. She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Michael Stabilla; son, Jacob (Haley Shannon) Stabilla; father, Charles Hamilton; brothers and sisters, MaryAnne (Doug) Zeman, Charles (Irene) Hamilton, Catherine Hamilton Winters, Joseph (Linda) Hamilton, Samantha Hamilton and Stacie Hamilton. She was preceded in death by mother, Catherine Hamilton. Calling hours will be held 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory and 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Patrick Church in Kent. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Patrick Church. Burial will follow at Standing Rock Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Breast Cancer Support Association, P.O. Box 607, Butler, WI 53007 www.breastcancersupportassociation.org. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
