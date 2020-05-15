Pucak Susan J. Pucak, 72, of Uniontown, went home to be with the Lord May 12, 2020 after a four year battle with cancer. A native of Hubbard, Ohio and an area resident over forty years, she was the only child of C. Robert and Evelyn Agae Mayo, who preceded her in death. She and Don are the owners of the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home. Susy's greatest loves were family first, friends and her church. She leaves to celebrate her life, husband of fifty two years, Don; son, Robert; daughter, Sharon (Greg) Summers; grandchildren, Ava, Adysen, Trevor; and a host of family and friends. A casual gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Firestone Park Presbyterian Church, 275 S. Firestone Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44301. We will be practicing Social Distancing, and health protocol. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand and all love and prayers will be accepted. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at Hubbard Union Cemetery, 210 Oakdale Ave., Hubbard, Ohio 44425 with Rev. Frances Fischer officiating. Those who attend please wear Ohio State gear. In keeping with Susy's wishes, in lieu of flowers for those that wish, memorial contributions may be made to the church is Susy's name. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pucak family. Messages and memories of Susy can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 15, 2020.