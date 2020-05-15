Susan Pucak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pucak Susan J. Pucak, 72, of Uniontown, went home to be with the Lord May 12, 2020 after a four year battle with cancer. A native of Hubbard, Ohio and an area resident over forty years, she was the only child of C. Robert and Evelyn Agae Mayo, who preceded her in death. She and Don are the owners of the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home. Susy's greatest loves were family first, friends and her church. She leaves to celebrate her life, husband of fifty two years, Don; son, Robert; daughter, Sharon (Greg) Summers; grandchildren, Ava, Adysen, Trevor; and a host of family and friends. A casual gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Firestone Park Presbyterian Church, 275 S. Firestone Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44301. We will be practicing Social Distancing, and health protocol. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand and all love and prayers will be accepted. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at Hubbard Union Cemetery, 210 Oakdale Ave., Hubbard, Ohio 44425 with Rev. Frances Fischer officiating. Those who attend please wear Ohio State gear. In keeping with Susy's wishes, in lieu of flowers for those that wish, memorial contributions may be made to the church is Susy's name. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pucak family. Messages and memories of Susy can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hubbard Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff & Families of Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved