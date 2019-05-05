|
|
Susan R. Harbour
(Rafferty)
Susan R. Harbour (nee Rafferty), 68, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 and was born in Barberton on May 26, 1950. She was a graduate of Norton High School, Class of 1968. Susan was a resident of Doylestown for the past ten years.
Survived by her husband, Dennis; children, Tom Rafferty (Davene LoVaglio), Sarah (Bret) Woods and Richie (Martha) Harbour; brothers, Tim and Mark Rafferty; along with other relatives and friends.
Susan's funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 7th at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Presbynski officiating. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019