Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Susan R. Harbour Obituary
Susan R. Harbour

(Rafferty)

Susan R. Harbour (nee Rafferty), 68, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 and was born in Barberton on May 26, 1950. She was a graduate of Norton High School, Class of 1968. Susan was a resident of Doylestown for the past ten years.

Survived by her husband, Dennis; children, Tom Rafferty (Davene LoVaglio), Sarah (Bret) Woods and Richie (Martha) Harbour; brothers, Tim and Mark Rafferty; along with other relatives and friends.

Susan's funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 7th at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Presbynski officiating. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019
