Susan Schledwitz (Duffy) passed away peacefully on June 27th surrounded by her husband and her loving family.



She was born June 1, 1947 in Lowell, Massachusetts and moved to the greater Akron area with her family in 1960. Sue became a licensed practical nurse in 1966. She managed patient care units in nursing and rehabilitation facilities for many years. She was greatly admired and respected by her peers and patients and their families. She was always the person to go to for understanding or advice or just a sympathetic ear.



Sue loved the company of her dear family. She had such great times with her beloved nieces and nephews. She enjoyed her life-long friends and always stayed in touch and involved. Sue's voice and her written words will be sorely missed.



She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Janet (Kenny) Duffy, and brother, Paul Duffy. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, William Schledwitz; siblings, Martha Jones, Mary Carpenter and Michael Duffy; nephews, Shawn (Laura) Carpenter, Eric Carpenter and Cory (Lindsay) Jones; niece, Devon Carpenter; great nephews, Ethan, Caleb, Isaac and Seth Carpenter.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 1376 High St., Wadsworth, OH 44281. Interment will take place immediately after visitation at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019