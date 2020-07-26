1/1
Susann R. Bodo
Susann went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ February 16, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Gene 10 years exactly to the day of her being married 54 years are together again. A devoted Christian all her life. An active member of Concordia Lutheran Church Akron. A graduate of Garfield High School class of 1948 and a graduate of Hammel College. Survived by her loving sons, Mark Bodo and Mary Mitchell-Bodo and David Bodo and Wendy Lowther-Bodo; grandchildren, Zachary Bodo and Challi Kieffer-Bodo and numerous nieces and nephews. Susann also was a member of Children Hospital Day @ The Races and The Firestone Park YMCA mothers club. Susann and her family would like to extend they're thanks to St. Luke's Lutheran Community Portage Lakes and North Canton for their outstanding care of mom the last eight years. That made her life happy, healthy and great until she passed. With social distancing guidelines in place the family will receive friends on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 5 p.m. The family per Susann's request ask to not send flowers but please donate in Susann memory to St. Luke's Foundation to Portage Lakes Dock Found at http://www.stllc.org/about_us/st_luke_fondation/donate.html or www.stllc.org. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
JUL
31
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
