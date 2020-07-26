Susann went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ February 16, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Gene 10 years exactly to the day of her being married 54 years are together again. A devoted Christian all her life. An active member of Concordia Lutheran Church Akron. A graduate of Garfield High School class of 1948 and a graduate of Hammel College. Survived by her loving sons, Mark Bodo and Mary Mitchell-Bodo and David Bodo and Wendy Lowther-Bodo; grandchildren, Zachary Bodo and Challi Kieffer-Bodo and numerous nieces and nephews. Susann also was a member of Children Hospital Day @ The Races and The Firestone Park YMCA mothers club. Susann and her family would like to extend they're thanks to St. Luke's Lutheran Community Portage Lakes and North Canton for their outstanding care of mom the last eight years. That made her life happy, healthy and great until she passed. With social distancing guidelines in place the family will receive friends on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 5 p.m. The family per Susann's request ask to not send flowers but please donate in Susann memory to St. Luke's Foundation to Portage Lakes Dock Found at http://www.stllc.org/about_us/st_luke_fondation/donate.html
or www.stllc.org
. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook.