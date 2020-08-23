1/2
Susanne Marie Campbell
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Susanne Marie Campbell (Fassnacht) passed away in the loving arms of her husband, Pat, at home in Danville, California, on August 9, 2020. Sue was born in Akron, Ohio, on February 15, 1963, and graduated from Firestone High School and The University of Akron. In her last semester of college, she married her high school sweetheart, Patrick Campbell. During their 34 happy years together, Sue and Pat made their homes in Akron, Ohio, Kittanning, Pennsylvania, Wadsworth, Ohio, and for the last 21 years, in Salinas, Chico and Danville, California. While in Akron, Sue was a popular elementary school teacher at St. Sebastian's Grade School and Our Lady of the Elms, where she taught fourth through sixth grades. After moving to California, her enduring love of teaching inspired a thriving tutoring business for elementary school-aged students. (She would laugh and say that she only tutored "the little ones," because she, herself, would have to study to be able to tutor the older ones.) Sue will forever be remembered for her quick wit and dry humor. Always the consummate hostess, her love of fun and music, as well as incredible cooking talents, guaranteed a great time for all. In addition to her parties, Sue's love of NFL football was legendary. While her entire family rooted for the Browns, Sue heartily cheered on her Houston Oilers, even performing Ernest Givens' electric slide when they scored. Sue was a loyal, devoted and beloved wife, sister and friend. In addition to her husband, Pat; she leaves behind her sisters, Maureen (Christopher) Costello, Eileen (Tom) Lambert, and Margaret (David) Hiney; her brothers-in-law, Tim (Annette) Campbell, David (Colleen Redden) Campbell, Paul (Marlene) Campbell; and her sister-in-law, Colleen (Lance) Dillow. Sue will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews, including JD (Angela) Robinson, Rebecca (Joshua) Trowbridge, George Lambert, Mark Fassnacht, Kayleigh (Kevin) Thompson, Natalie Hiney, Matthew Hiney, Rachael (Max) Phlipot, Sarah (Jeremy) Duerr, Cassandra Campbell, Luke Campbell, Courtney Campbell, Kelly Dillow, Shannon Dillow, and Kacey Konya. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Lee and Kathleen Fassnacht; her in-laws, Edward and Patricia Campbell; her brother, Mark Fassnacht; and her brother-in-law, Jack Robinson. Sue will be especially missed by the group of lifelong girlfriends with whom she shared more than 50 years of laughter and friendship. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sue's newest friends, her caregivers, Renee Escobar and Bertha Marcano, for the loving care that they provided over the past year. Visitation hours will be on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., at Billow Fairlawn Chapel, 85 North Miller Road, Akron, Ohio. A funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Avenue, Akron, Ohio, with interment immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 East Waterloo Road, Akron, Ohio. Face masks and social distancing are required at all venues. The funeral will also be livestreamed and can be accessed at https://youtu.be/lXLsBL9cINE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Susanne M. Campbell to The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA.org) or to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek, California (GiveHealthJMH.org). To share a memory, send a condolence, or light a candle, visit the tribute wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Sebastian Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Interment
Holy Cross Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved