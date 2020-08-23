) Susanne Marie Campbell (Fassnacht) passed away in the loving arms of her husband, Pat, at home in Danville, California, on August 9, 2020. Sue was born in Akron, Ohio, on February 15, 1963, and graduated from Firestone High School and The University of Akron. In her last semester of college, she married her high school sweetheart, Patrick Campbell. During their 34 happy years together, Sue and Pat made their homes in Akron, Ohio, Kittanning, Pennsylvania, Wadsworth, Ohio, and for the last 21 years, in Salinas, Chico and Danville, California. While in Akron, Sue was a popular elementary school teacher at St. Sebastian's Grade School and Our Lady of the Elms, where she taught fourth through sixth grades. After moving to California, her enduring love of teaching inspired a thriving tutoring business for elementary school-aged students. (She would laugh and say that she only tutored "the little ones," because she, herself, would have to study to be able to tutor the older ones.) Sue will forever be remembered for her quick wit and dry humor. Always the consummate hostess, her love of fun and music, as well as incredible cooking talents, guaranteed a great time for all. In addition to her parties, Sue's love of NFL football was legendary. While her entire family rooted for the Browns, Sue heartily cheered on her Houston Oilers, even performing Ernest Givens' electric slide when they scored. Sue was a loyal, devoted and beloved wife, sister and friend. In addition to her husband, Pat; she leaves behind her sisters, Maureen (Christopher) Costello, Eileen (Tom) Lambert, and Margaret (David) Hiney; her brothers-in-law, Tim (Annette) Campbell, David (Colleen Redden) Campbell, Paul (Marlene) Campbell; and her sister-in-law, Colleen (Lance) Dillow. Sue will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews, including JD (Angela) Robinson, Rebecca (Joshua) Trowbridge, George Lambert, Mark Fassnacht, Kayleigh (Kevin) Thompson, Natalie Hiney, Matthew Hiney, Rachael (Max) Phlipot, Sarah (Jeremy) Duerr, Cassandra Campbell, Luke Campbell, Courtney Campbell, Kelly Dillow, Shannon Dillow, and Kacey Konya. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Lee and Kathleen Fassnacht; her in-laws, Edward and Patricia Campbell; her brother, Mark Fassnacht; and her brother-in-law, Jack Robinson. Sue will be especially missed by the group of lifelong girlfriends with whom she shared more than 50 years of laughter and friendship. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sue's newest friends, her caregivers, Renee Escobar and Bertha Marcano, for the loving care that they provided over the past year. Visitation hours will be on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., at Billow Fairlawn Chapel, 85 North Miller Road, Akron, Ohio. A funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Avenue, Akron, Ohio, with interment immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 East Waterloo Road, Akron, Ohio. Face masks and social distancing are required at all venues. The funeral will also be livestreamed and can be accessed at https://youtu.be/lXLsBL9cINE
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Susanne M. Campbell to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
(MDA.org
) or to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek, California (GiveHealthJMH.org
). To share a memory, send a condolence, or light a candle, visit the tribute wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)