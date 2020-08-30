) Susanne Marie Campbell (Fassnacht) passed away in the loving arms of her husband, Pat, at home in Danville, California, on August 9, 2020. Visitation hours will be on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., at Billow Fairlawn Chapel, 85 North Miller Road, Akron, Ohio. A funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Avenue, Akron, Ohio, with interment immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 East Waterloo Road, Akron, Ohio. Face masks and social distancing are required at all venues. The funeral will also be livestreamed and can be accessed at https://youtu.be/lXLsBL9cINE
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Susanne M. Campbell to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
(MDA.org
) or to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek, California (GiveHealthJMH.org
