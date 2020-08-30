1/
Susanne Marie Campbell
) Susanne Marie Campbell (Fassnacht) passed away in the loving arms of her husband, Pat, at home in Danville, California, on August 9, 2020. Visitation hours will be on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., at Billow Fairlawn Chapel, 85 North Miller Road, Akron, Ohio. A funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Avenue, Akron, Ohio, with interment immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 East Waterloo Road, Akron, Ohio. Face masks and social distancing are required at all venues. The funeral will also be livestreamed and can be accessed at https://youtu.be/lXLsBL9cINE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Susanne M. Campbell to The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA.org) or to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek, California (GiveHealthJMH.org). To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
SEP
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
SEP
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Sebastian Catholic Church
SEP
2
Interment
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Memories & Condolences
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
August 28, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jonathan Shindo
August 26, 2020
Dear Eileen and family, you are in my thoughts and prayers. I remember you guys from St. Vincent Grade school, and I am so very sorry for your loss. She sounded like a special teacher and a wonderful person.







Sue Garritano White
August 24, 2020
Hi Pat, we have never met, I graduated with Dave..I am so very sorry for the loss of your wife..Many prayers to you and your whole family..
Diane Cooney Myers
Friend
August 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bob & Donna Anderson
Friend
August 24, 2020
Thank you for helping my son so much, you will be missed. Rest in peace.
Kim Tomei
Friend
August 23, 2020
Joe and are are so sorry to hear of Sue’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Joe and Shari Butler
Coworker
