Suzan Rae Bittner, 82, passed away suddenly due to complications of leukemia on March 1, 2020. She was born September 29, 1937 in Ravenna, OH to late parents Everett and Clara (Albers) Seaver. Suzan was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Henry Bittner; son, Phillip; siblings, Harry Edward, James Walter, Glenn Fulton, and Lois Carolyn. Suzan was a devoted loving wife, mother, and selfless soul that shared her sense of humor with friends and family. She had a passion for her work in cosmetology making many close, life-long personal friends during her career. Her hobbies included baking, traveling and sharing new experiences with those she loved. Suzan was the keystone for fostering so many lasting memories among all of us. Suzan is survived by her son, Daryl (AnnaMarie), and grandchildren, Ashley and Buddy. She had a strong faith being recently baptized in 2017 and attended services at Winter Green Ledges Church of God. Visitation Saturday, March 14 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Pastor Jim Roma officiating. Reception to follow service at separate location. She will be placed with her husband at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 5, 2020