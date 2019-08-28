|
Suzann "Suzie" Pridemore BARBERTON - Suzann "Suzie" Pridemore, 40, of Barberton, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. She was born November 3, 1978 in Barberton. She was preceded in death by her father, Lonzo Pridemore. Suzie is survived by her daughters, Dawn and Isabella; her mother, Ollie Pridemore; brother, Dave (Tonya) Pridemore, fiancÃ©e Kelly Farmer; niece, Destiny Pridemore; uncle Rick Halstead and Aunt Barb Miller. A funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Friday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. Friends will be received three hours prior from 4 to 7 p.m. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
