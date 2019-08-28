Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
1978 - 2019
Suzann "Suzie" Pridemore BARBERTON - Suzann "Suzie" Pridemore, 40, of Barberton, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. She was born November 3, 1978 in Barberton. She was preceded in death by her father, Lonzo Pridemore. Suzie is survived by her daughters, Dawn and Isabella; her mother, Ollie Pridemore; brother, Dave (Tonya) Pridemore, fiancÃ©e Kelly Farmer; niece, Destiny Pridemore; uncle Rick Halstead and Aunt Barb Miller. A funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Friday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. Friends will be received three hours prior from 4 to 7 p.m. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
