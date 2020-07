) Geul TOGETHER AGAIN Suzanna Mary Rockwood Geul, age 74, passed away July 19th, 2020. She is survived by her five children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 1st 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 2121 6th St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. Family will receive friends and family one hour prior to services at the church.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store