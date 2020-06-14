Suzanne Ayers Hooverman, 85, of Aurora, formerly of Garrettsville, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, joining her beloved husband, Art. She was born January 7, 1935, in Pittsburgh, PA to Charles R. and Martha (Gilfillan) Ayers. Her family moved from Pittsburgh to Garrettsville in 1951 when her father became Superintendent of Harbison Walker in Windham. She and Art were members of the first graduating class of the newly consolidated James A. Garfield School District in 1952. She returned to Pittsburgh upon graduation to attend Presbyterian School of Nursing and graduated in 1955. She and Art were married on October 8, 1955. Sue returned to school in 1970 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati and became accredited in the fifth class of Pediatric Nurse Associates in Ohio. She loved to quilt, travel, and spend time reading. Sue was a long time member of James A. Garfield Historical Society. She was a member of Home Builders and 20th Century womens' circles of the Garrettsville United Methodist Church. She also held her private pilots license. She founded Child Health Services of Portage County in 1981 and remained its clinical director until her retirement in 1999. Among her many professional accomplishments include president of the Pediatric Nurses Association of Ohio 1974-1976. Suzanne is survived by daughters, Janine (Rick Coburn) Hooverman of Richmond Virginia, Melissa (Bruce) Brinkerhoff of Hilliard, Ohio and Laura (Roger) Way of Garrettsville; grandchildren, Trevor Coburn, Kristen Coburn, Jon Barton "JB" Brinkerhoff and Bradford Charles Brinkerhoff; nieces and nephews, Jane Kazan of Westport MA, Charles Chopak of Washington DC, Donald Jones of Seattle WA, Ellie Blogna of Akron and Arthur Jones of Cleveland. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Art Hooverman; sister, Martha Ayers; nephew, Ronald Jones. Cremation has taken place. Please join the family for a Memorial Visitation honoring both Sue and Art on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at Mallory-DeHaven-Carlson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 8382, Center St., Garrettsville, OH 44231. Ashes will be interrned immediatley following at a graveside service at 2:45 p.m. at Park Cemetery in Garrettsville. The family and funeral home will follow current CDC and Ohio guidelines for Covid-19, should there be any changes in being able to hold the service please check the status with the funeral home. As an advocate of public health, Suzanne would not want to jeopardize the health of others.