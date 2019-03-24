Suzanne



Suzanne Campbell Trainer passed away in Akron on March 16, 2019.



Suzanne was born in Akron, Ohio, to Eleanor A. and William S. Campbell on Oct. 10, 1926. Suzanne graduated from Old Trail High School and Denison University, where she was a member of The Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. After Suzanne married James Edward Trainer Jr., they lived briefly in Maryland and Tennessee before moving to Des Moines, Iowa, where she raised her three children. Suzanne returned to Akron in 1978, where she resided until her death. She was a member of The Junior League for 70 years, and also was a member of the Seedlings Garden Club and Hower House Victorians.



Suzanne leaves behind to cherish her memory, her three children, James Edward Trainer III (Robyn), William Campbell Trainer (Patricia) and Suzanne Trainer Shriber (Sterling); as well as 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Suzanne was preceded in death by her siblings, Dr. John, William and Elizabeth.



Suzanne's family would especially like to thank her two loving nieces whom Suzanne adored, Judith Campbell and Roberta (George) Nehrenz. Thank you for your unwavering devotion and love.



A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Hilary Catholic Church. Memorials in Suzanne C. Trainer's memory may be made to Hower House Museum, University of Akron Foundation, Akron, OH 44325 or a .



