Suzanne Early Lamb (Sherman)



Suzanne Lamb died peacefully on July 18, 2019, while under Hospice care for COPD.



She was born August 19, 1930, to Christine Early and Edward Meade Sherman in Washington, DC, and spent her childhood in Chevy Chase, Maryland. She attended Salem College in Winston-Salem, NC, and then attended Michigan State University earning her Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics.



Suzanne later attended the University of Akron to get her teaching credentials in Special Education.



Suzanne is survived by her loving husband,



Gerald Lewis Lamb; children, Christine (Thomas) Jones and Lynn Massey; step-children, Nina (Gary) Salata, Patricia (Robert) Buehner, Deborah Frick, Michael (Lisa) Lamb, Marjorie Neal, and



Elizabeth (Basil) Gaitanaros. She was a loving grandmother to 22 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and three great great-grandchildren.



Suzanne was preceded in death by her brother in childhood and her parents; former spouse,



David Robinson; son, Douglas Robinson; sons-in-law, Douglas Schafer and Kenneth Massey; as well as step-children,



Richard Lamb, Robert Lamb, and Carolyn Lamb.



Suzanne and Gerald were married August 21, 1981, and were blessed with 38 years of marriage. In retirement, they traveled the world, played golf all over the United States, and enjoyed their life together.



Suzanne was a avid duplicate bridge player in the Akron area for many years and continued to enjoy a tennis match with friends well into her 50's. She loved her shade garden at home and spent hours tending her plants and flowers.



The family would like to thank the staff of Renaissance of Richfield and all the caregivers from Great Lakes Hospice for all of the love and kindness. They were truly a Godsend.



Funeral services will be held 12pm Monday, July 22nd at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn, where friends may call 11 - 12.



Interment at Moore's Chapel Cemetery.