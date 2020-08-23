1/1
Suzanne Elizabeth Berlin
1966 - 2020
) WADSWORTH -- Suzanne Elizabeth Berlin (Given), age 54, died on August 9, 2020. She was born in the old Wadsworth Hospital on June 28, 1966, formerly used as a horse barn for The Ohio Match Company, and perhaps this was the beginning of her love for horses. She graduated from Wadsworth High School in 1984, continuing her education at The Art Institute of Pittsburgh with a degree in Graphics and Visual Communications. She enjoyed employment with several printing companies in the area, Haines and Company in North Canton, DCI in Akron and Hess Print Solutions in Brimfield. Recently, she was a customer service rep for Disney, Apple and Dyson. She had a life long love of animals. She fostered dogs for the SPCA, adopting several dogs and cats to share her home, and obtained her latest horse from a horse rescue group in Ohio. She enjoyed playing cards especially poker, watching movies, riding her Harley, trips to the beach, fishing, long conversations with friends, and spending time with her son. She is survived by her son, Asa Scott Berlin (Jenni); mother, Irene Adams of Wadsworth; father, James Given (Cheryl) of Marshallville; sister, Pamela Wilson (Tim) of Wheeling WV; step-sister, Jenna Oberlin (Dan) of Marshallville; step-sister, Patti-Ann Fenech (Dave) of Canada; step-brother, Marc Loran (Andrea) of Canada; nieces and nephews, Andrew and Evan Wilson, Luke and Emma Oberlin, Skyla Rose, Christal, Russell and Erick Hennessy, and an abundance of family and friends. Due to the current health situation, a celebration of life for Suzanne will be held at a later date. Suzanne was an organ donor, therefore, many others live because of her generosity. Cremation has taken place.The family encourages donations to the Medina County SPCA, 8790 Guilford Rd., Seville, OH, 44273 in memory of Suzanne. To leave a special message for the family online, go to www.legacy.com. Hilliard Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
